Isaiah 3:1 For behold the Sovereign, the Lord of hosts, shall take away from Jerusalem, and from Judah the valiant and the strong, the whole strength of bread, and the whole strength of water.
The above passage appears in the Douay-Rheims Bible, a beautiful English version translated at the college of Douai in Rheims, France, several years before the King James Version. In the text, God condemns ancient Israel for blatantly refusing to repent.
After imprisoning Jeremiah (Jeremiah 32:2-3) and murdering Isaiah (Hebrews 11:37), God’s people were determined to rebel! Although God’s messengers were persecuted, the surety of the message remained steadfast. National destruction loomed with a progressive devaluation of culture, economy, and lifestyle.
The dissolution would occur in stages to prove the infallibility of the prophets’ prediction regarding each subsequent calamity. Thus, God wanted His people to know that He meant business!
The text of the Douay-Rheims Bible declared that God would first eliminate “the strong man, and the man of war, the judge, and the prophet, and the cunning man, and the ancient, the captain over 50, and the honorable in countenance, and the counselor, and the architect, and the skillful in eloquent speech.” (Isaiah 3:2-3)
After removing the stalwart pillars of society to undermine the nation, God promised, “And I will give children to be their princes, and the effeminate shall rule over them. And the people shall rush one upon another, and every man against his neighbor: the child shall make a tumult against the ancient, and the base against the honorable.” (Isaiah 3:4-5)
But why was there a crisis in leadership in this reprobate country?
In Isaiah 3:6, the common people ignored their own culpability to place the blame on someone else, "For a man shall take hold or his brother, one of the house of his father, saying: 'Thou hast a garment, be thou our ruler, and let this ruin be under thy hand.'"
But in verse 7, the marginally qualified individual was unwilling to serve, realizing the hopelessly intractable situation described in verse 8-9, "For Jerusalem is ruined, and Judah is fallen: because their tongue, and their devices are against the Lord, to provoke the eyes of his majesty. The show of their countenance hath answered them: and they have proclaimed abroad their sin as Sodom, and they have not hid it: woe to their souls, for evils are rendered to them." (Isaiah 3:8-9)
Consequently, the raucous rabble held sway in absence of godly leadership due to the nation's sin of Sodom. Except for judgment, no available remedy remained!
In modern America, we witness virtually the same deterioration.
Sadly, much like ancient Israel, we are a nation of rebels who adamantly refuse to repent. God has warned us by divine scripture and historic example, which we ignore as the stark specter of judgment overshadows our land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.