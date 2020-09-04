Mark 9:15, “As soon as all the people saw Jesus, they were filled with awe and ran to meet Him.”
This week I learned the sad news of a young man who passed long before his time. Immediately, the above verse came to mind. “When the people saw Jesus, they were filled with amazement and ran to meet Him.”
Sharing a comment of a friend and family member who just recently left her position in music ministry of a large Southern church, “We don't need strobe lights. We don't need fog machines. We don't need hired musicians that we employ from secular bands. What we need today is Jesus!”
No truer words have ever been spoken. Sadly, most of what we do in church today is for the comfort and entertainment of our financial supporters... not for the lost in back-alley crack houses.
Consider the situation Jesus confronted in Mark 9:15. These people were witnesses to the grandest temple complex ever built in Israel. King Herod spared no expense, humbling Solomon's first temple like Hollywood mansions eclipse Arkansas trailer parks.
The crowd had seen the glamorous Levites and priests decked in their embroidered robes and bejeweled with gemstones framed in precious metal settings. The religious world of that day was electrified with glitz and glamour, always requiring something bigger and better to captivate the devotee's attention.
However, when the spiritually-starved people saw the humble Jesus, they went running in amazement to meet Him.
Similarly, the poor man living among the graves in the wilderness responded to Christ likewise, “But when he saw Jesus afar off, he ran and worshipped him.” (Mark 5:6)
Many remedies were tried, but all failed. “He had often been chained hand and foot, but he tore the chains apart and broke the irons on his feet. No one was strong enough to subdue him. Night and day among the tombs and in the hills he would cry out and cut himself with stones.” (Mark 5:4-5)
Seriously, do you think this fellow from the putrid tombs would have been welcomed at Herod's glistening new temple? Do you think that the priests and Levites who abandoned the traveler on the Jericho Road (Luke 10:25-37) would have rushed to minister to this wretch's desperate spiritual need?
Again, much of what we do today in Western Christianity is done for the entertainment and comfort of our financial contributors, but not for the sake of the lost — or else our beloved children would not be dying due to Fentanyl poisoning outside the doors of the Church.
Everyone else had failed the man, but only Jesus could fix his problems, and that's why he came running to the Master: “What do you want with me, Jesus, Son of the Most High God? In God’s name don’t torture me!”
The cry of suffering humanity today is, “What do you want with me, Jesus? Where does my life fit into God's plan?”
People are tired of hurting due to the different types of bondage that ensnare their souls, and they cry to the Son of the Most High God, “Please don't torture me more, but take my pain away!”
Rather than social relativism, secular politics, religious rock bands, stunning architecture, glitz, hype, etc., the Church's only job is to declare Jesus. “Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” (Matthew 11:28-30)
The sensationalism offered by the Western Church can easily be found on YouTube. Consequently, what we must rediscover is the Gospel message of the old Methodist circuit-riding preachers who claimed nothing more than a ragged Bible securely packed in a saddlebag. We must revive the fiery fervor of the old-time Anglicans, Presbyterians and Baptists who raised their brush arbors in an open field and called the lost to repent. We must return to the black-clad Jesuits who forged a path into the desperate places of the world, bearing the Cross of Christ, and if they were lucky... possibly a pair of shoes.
The forlorn are crying, “Sirs, we must see Jesus!” (John 12:21), and this Last-Day Church of Laodicea cannot afford to settle for anything less in its ministry to the lost!
