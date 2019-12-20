The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of West Plains meets for a lay-led service at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday at the Yellow House Community Arts Center, 209 W. Trish Knight St. in West Plains. The congregation gathers at 10 a.m. to socialize before the service.
“Unitarian Universalism is about finding a community of people who don’t want to change you, only help you be the best version of yourself,” say church officials.
The church’s theme for December is Compassion. Sunday’s service will be a celebration of the winter solstice. Everyone is welcome to join us and participate in discussion.
Learn more about Unitarian Universalism online at uuwestplainsmo.org, on Facebook at @uuFellowshipWest Plains or by calling 256-7499.
