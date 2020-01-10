Isaiah 39:8 Then said Hezekiah to Isaiah, Good is the word of the Lord which thou hast spoken. He said moreover, For there shall be peace and truth in my days.
Earlier, Hezekiah had fallen ill, and God sent the prophet Isaiah to advise that the man prepare for an untimely death. Reacting to the bad news, the king pleaded with God and God answered. (Isaiah 38:1-2)
Allowing the sentence of death to remain, God mercifully added 15 years before finally taking the man's life.
To show gratitude, Hezekiah vowed an oath to the Lord, “The living, the living, he shall praise thee, as I do this day: the father to the children shall make known thy truth.” (Isaiah 38:19)
With the best of intentions, the happy man promised to spend those 15 years carefully raising his children to know God's truth. But although he initially meant well, the king forgot how sick he had been and became careless in the administration of his duties.
Being allowed to live a little longer, the King inadvertently forfeited Israel's security. Without considering the consequences, Hezekiah arrogantly opened his armory and treasury to flaunt his power and accumulated wealth in the presence of visiting Babylonian dignitaries.
Prompted by God, Isaiah confronted the king, “What have you shown these men?”
Hezekiah answered, “I have shown them everything that I own!” (Isaiah 39:4)
Highlighting the king's foolishness, Isaiah prophesied, “Behold, the days come, that all that is in thine house, and that which thy fathers have laid up in store until this day, shall be carried to Babylon: nothing shall be left, saith the Lord. And of thy sons that shall issue from thee, which thou shalt beget, shall they take away; and they shall be eunuchs in the palace of the king of Babylon.” (Isaiah 39:6-7)
Incredulously, the king answered, “God's word is good, just as long as I have peace during my lifetime.” (Isaiah 39:8) However, Hezekiah's extended years had become the nation's downfall as well as his family's.
But what happened to the oath Hezekiah made following his near-death experience? He had promised to diligently raise his children in God's truth. So did he?
Sadly, once the man's health improved, he totally forgot about the commitment to govern his home and kingdom wisely. In the end, the king didn't care what happened after his eventual death, just as long as he didn't experience the hardships his foolishness would bring on his captive nation and emasculated sons.
Hezekiah's careless apathy and disregard is disturbing, realizing that our society suffers from the very same blight. Throughout our history, God has proven His faithfulness again and again. During each and every crisis, we have been protected so that our children might learn the truth of God's favor.
However, in the last 60 years, we have grown proud and haughty. Neglecting proper instruction for our children, we have thumbed our noses at God, banishing Him from our homes, schools and civil institutions. Characterized by Isaiah's warning, the time will eventually come when our homes will be emptied of everything our fathers have laid up in store. Our heritage will be carried away... simply due to spiritual neglect.
For Hezekiah, the day finally came when the 15-year extension on his life ended, and the king died just as God originally ordered. Immediately, Hezekiah's son Manasseh ruled in his father's place. Look carefully at what the Bible says: “Manasseh was 12 years old when he became king, and he reigned in Jerusalem 55 years. He did evil in the eyes of the Lord.” (2 Chronicles 33:1)
Every good deed that Hezekiah performed prior to the time of his sickness, Manasseh obliterated during his 55-year reign. Sired three years after his father's life was extended, the boy-king governed from age 12 to 67. And during that time, the nation was in worse moral condition than before Hezekiah began his spiritual reform.
In retrospect, it was more important that Hezekiah be a good dad and honor the vow he made to the Lord for the children's sake than to wear a bejeweled crown or sit on a golden throne.
More important than Democrats or Republicans, America needs godly moms and dads who will diligently instill God's truth in the lives of their children. This alone will be our salvation, or our ultimate downfall if we fail.
