Luke 22:35-37 — And he said unto them, When I sent you without purse, and scrip, and shoes, lacked ye anything? And they said, Nothing. Then said he unto them, But now, he that hath a purse, let him take it, and likewise his scrip: and he that hath no sword, let him sell his garment, and buy one. For I say unto you, that this that is written must yet be accomplished in me, And he was reckoned among the transgressors: for the things concerning me have an end.
Entering the Garden of Gethsemane with His disciples, Jesus’ ministry was transitioning to another level, or as Christ said in that moment, “The things concerning me have an end.”
The Master tried to earlier warn His friends of this change: “I must work the works of him that sent me, while it is day: the night cometh, when no man can work.” (John 9:4)
Hours away from Calvary, night had finally come, and the disciples needed to be ready for the new situation. They had previously been told to make no preparation for their ministry; no suitcase, no wallet and no shoes. Since Jesus had been with them before, they lacked nothing. But with the Lord’s death looming, circumstances were about to change.
Consequently, Christ issued a new set of marching orders: “But now, he that hath a purse, let him take it, and likewise his scrip (travel bag): and he that hath no sword, let him sell his garment and buy one.”
So, what about today? Should we be preparing for the advent of darkness as the early Apostles did? Well, if the parable of the 10 Virgins teaches us anything (Matthew 25:1-13), then yes. we should be ready for what is coming on the earth.
Is this urgency unique to our generation regarding the physical defense of Christ’s gospel? No, absolutely not.
In 1095, Pope Urban II issued the proclamation at the Council of Clermont that ordered Christians to take up arms and defend their faith. Three hundred years before Urban’s call, a man named Charles Martel won a great battle at Tours in 732, largely guaranteeing our right to be Christians today.
Except for such brave men who inconveniently “sold their garments to buy a sword,” our modern world would be totally unrecognizable. A thousand years later, we still benefit from the difficult sacrifices they made.
Thus, here is the significance of Jesus’ words. There are periods of gathering darkness when Christ’s church must roll up its sleeves to enter the fray in defense of the sacrifice God’s Son made on the Cross.
St. Jude, the brother of Jesus, attested to this very truth: “My dear friends, I was doing my best to write to you about the salvation we share in common, when I felt the need of writing at once to encourage you to fight on for the faith which once and for all God has given to his people.” (Jude 1:3)
As Americans who formerly remembered our country’s stellar history, we once cherished the story of patriots marching through the snow at Valley Forge with bloody, bare, frozen feet. These committed men abandoned personal comfort to bear arms for the sake of their children’s liberty.
The arduous task of fighting to defend noble values was not easy, but someone had to do that difficult job if those same lofty ideals were to endure in our land.
According to Benjamin Franklin, “A man who surrenders liberty for the sake of security, deserves neither,” echoed by Patrick Henry, “Give me liberty or give me death!”
Again and again and again, Christ’s order to defend the Gospel has echoed throughout time: “If you have no sword, then sell your clothing and buy one!”
But will we? Or are we so complacent, enjoying the benefits purchased by another’s sacrifice, that we abdicate our duty to “stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage”? (Galatians 5:1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.