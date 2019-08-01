First Free Will Baptist Church of West Plains will host a gospel singing with free watermelon on Sunday at the church just west of Walmart on the hill.
Singing will start at 6 p.m., followed by a watermelon social featuring red and yellow watermelons and canteloupe.
A free will offering will be received with proceeds to go toward the church building fund, to finish construction.
