John 16:1 These things have I spoken unto you, that ye should not be offended.
Moments away from being arrested in the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus quickly used His crucifixion to warn the disciples of perilous times to come.
But why?
Jesus' primary concern was not His friends' physical safety but the possibility that believers might be “offended” when hardship came.
Please note: This type of “offense” is not the same as petty rivalries over the color of church carpeting. No, God's Son was warning believers about a total loss of faith through disillusionment.
We see the same scenario in one of Jesus' parables regarding a servant who thought the Lord would return early but was horribly disappointed by the master's delay: “My lord delayeth his coming; And (the disappointed servant) shall begin to smite his fellow servants, and to eat and drink with the drunken.” Matthew 24:48-49
Again, we notice an example of the total abandonment of faith as this “offended” believer betrays his fellow Christians before joining the ranks of the ungodly, as a “Judas type" who committed the unpardonable sin of apostasy.
Simply because of our ancient “election” from the time the foundation of this world was established (Rev. 17:8), Jesus guaranteed that God's chosen would be hated: “If the world hate you, ye know that it hated me (Rev. 13:8) before it hated you. If ye were of the world, the world would love his own: but because ye are not of the world, but I have 'chosen you out of the world' (God's primal election), therefore the world hateth you.” John 15:18-19
Today's Western Church is terribly unprepared for what's coming. Since the days of John Nelson Darby's reprehensible deception, many 'fledgling denominations' have believed for the past 200 years that believers are going to be snatched out of the world early during a secret coming of Christ and will consequently endure no hardship. Sadly, nothing could be farther from the truth.
We are no more favored than either our Lord during his arduous trial or the Early Church in its horrific persecution.
“Remember the word that I said unto you, The servant is not greater than his lord. If they have persecuted me, they will also persecute you... But all these things will they do unto you for my name's sake, because they know not him that sent me.” John 15:20-21
Even now, Western Christianity is falling into oblivion as many believers in Europe and America abandon sound doctrine (2 Tim. 4:3) for substitute theology.
However, this is exactly what John predicted regarding the spirit of Antichrist: “Little children, it is the last time: and as ye have heard that antichrist shall come, even now are there many antichrists; whereby we know that it is the last time. They (antichrists) went out from us, but they (antichrists) were not of us; for if they (antichrists) had been of us, they (antichrists) would no doubt have continued with us: but they (antichrists) went out, that they (antichrists) might be made manifest that they (antichrists) were not all of us.” 1 John 2:18-19
John continues by explaining just exactly what the spirit of Antichrist is: “And every spirit that confesseth not that Jesus Christ (God's anointed Son) is come in the flesh is not of God: and this is that spirit of antichrist, whereof ye have heard that it should come; and even now already is it in the world.” 1 John 4:3
In summary, Jesus prophesied about the false prophets of false religions who would neither know God nor His Son but would murder Christians, claiming that their homicide was a favor committed in the name of God (a false god): “Yea, the time cometh, that whosoever killeth you will think that he doeth God service. And these things will they do unto you, because they have not known the Father, nor me. But these things have I told you, that when the time shall come, ye may remember that I told you of them.” John 16:2-4
As we witness the spread of this same godless world cult whose claim to glory rests on the lifeless bodies of those they kill, now is the time for Christ's Church to rise in renewed faith, denying the possibility of “offense” through the disillusionment or apostasy.
