Singer-songwriter Doyle Hobson will be in concert at 3:30 p.m. March 20 at the campground of the Southwest District Church of God Camp Meeting, 400 South St. in Mtn. Grove.
The concert is part of a fundraising event to cover the expense of replacing an air conditioning unit in the campground tabernacle. The event also will include an old-fashioned pie/dessert auction at 2 p.m., and a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The cost of the dinner is by donation.
Hobson says he grew up singing gospel music in church with his mom and sister. He spent many years singing with gospel groups, playing piano, organ and drums in his church, as well as singing solos and with groups.
He recently retired after 27 years teaching music in Missouri schools, and since then, has been involved more fully in music ministry, including concerts, special services, songwriting and leading worship. In addition, he speaks in churches and writes poetry and stories for children.
Hobson was named the GME 2019 male vocalist of the year, and his 2019 album, “Songs for the Journey,” was chosen GME album of the year.
The concert is free, but an offering will be received to support the fundraising effort.
The camp meeting celebrated 100 years at the Mtn. Grove campus in 2019. At a time when busy lifestyles and work demands have resulted in the closing of many religious campgrounds, the Mtn. Grove event has continued through the years. Last year was the only missed year for the camp meeting in its century-long history, when it had to be canceled due to the pandemic.
The 2021 camp meeting will be held Aug. 2 through 8, with Rev. Steve Southards, lead pastor at Salem Church of God in Clayton, Ohio, as evangelist. Southards is a native Missourian, having grown up in the St. Louis area. His mother, Ruth Coats Southards, grew up in Mtn. Grove.
