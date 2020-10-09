Editor’s note: This is the first in a five-part series on “Being Love.” Watch this page each Friday as the series continues.
Loving is not only the defining characteristic of what it means to be a follower of Jesus Christ, it is the very essence of God expressing His personhood. More so than that, God does not merely express love, He IS love. The very makeup of who He is and everything about His existence is perfect, godly, pure love. Full of mercy, grace, forgiveness, life and justice.
As Christians, part of loving God is to love those in the body of Christ. In fact, the scriptures go so far as to tell us that if we say we love God but do not love our brother, we lie to ourselves.
One of my favorite authors in the Bible, the Apostle John, puts it like this:
“If anyone says, “I love God,” and hates (works against) his [Christian] brother he is a liar; for the one who does not love his brother whom he has seen, cannot love God whom he has not seen.” (1 John 4:20 Amplified Bible)
While most of the writing of the apostles and the epistles of Paul are written in context to an audience of believers as to how they should regard other believers, there are overlapping teachings that also hit on these behaviors and attributes being a universal way of being to all mankind.
In fact, I believe that when it comes to evangelism on our own part, it begs the question that, if Romans chapter 2 is true, that it is the goodness of God that draws men to repentance, then we as Christians who have the Spirit of Christ in us, should live a life towards believers and sinners alike that undoubtable proves the love and goodness of God.
“Or do you have no regard for the wealth of His kindness and tolerance and patience [in withholding His wrath]? Are you [actually] unaware or ignorant [of the fact] that God’s kindness leads you to repentance [that is, to change your inner self, your old way of thinking — seek His purpose for your life]?” (Romans 2:4 Amplified Bible)
So, having established a baseline for my thoughts, I want to turn our focus to the scriptures that I want to use for the focal point of this series. Found in chapter 13 of 1st Corinthians, I often refer to as the “love chapter” and for me, it is the bane of what it means to live like Christ and for Christ.
1 Corinthians 13:4-8 Amplified Bible
“Love endures with patience and serenity, love is kind and thoughtful, and is not jealous or envious; love does not brag and is not proud or arrogant. It is not rude; it is not self-seeking, it is not provoked [nor overly sensitive and easily angered]; it does not take into account a wrong endured. It does not rejoice at injustice, but rejoices with the truth [when right and truth prevail]. Love bears all things [regardless of what comes], believes all things [looking for the best in each one], hopes all things [remaining steadfast during difficult times], endures all things [without weakening]. Love never fails [it never fades nor ends].”
This week, Instead of diving into these scriptures, I want to first give my readers an assurance and encouragement. The first things we generally look at when it comes to living out certain things that the Bible gives us as an example, is the difficulty or even seemingly impossibility of it. The Bible seems to sometimes be paradoxical, but this is where the rubber meets the road.
You see, as a Christian, the first thing we have to change about our belief paradigm is that, these are philosophical suggestions that are meant to be carried out by self-discipline or will power. This is a setup for failure. Just as we cannot save ourselves from our inherent place of being “lost,” we also cannot live out a moral code in our own ability.
That has been tried already for generations, in fact. One has but to read any account of the Old Testament and the children of Israel to see that.
As Christians we have to change our thinking that the life of a Christian is merely following rules, traditions or a philosophy. The life of a Christian is that we are supernaturally connected to God and to the natural world, and as His children we have certain entitlements to supernatural communication, power and gifts; through our faith and the power of the Holy Spirit alive within us. The ability to manifest and release the Kingdom of God through supernatural means has not passed away, but it is now and will in the future be an expression that is tangible to the natural world and freely available through relational connection to Jesus Christ.
So, while it may seem impossible to love in this way in terms of our natural strength, in the words of Jesus Christ; “What is impossible with men, is possible with God.”
I often say, God is not hindered by weakness, even Paul wrote to the Philippian church, that he could do all things through Christ. This is still true for us today. I believe that it is not a lack of strength, but “unwillingness” that hinders God from being able to do through us what we cannot do in of ourselves.
As I share my thoughts on love in the next few weeks, don’t get bogged down with its entirety, instead, simply ask God with a heart of willingness to be obedient, to show you where you can begin to change small things and remove obstacles that hinder love from being lived out in your life. Remember, it’s a process, but the goal is to be transformed into the image of Christ.
Next week, we take a look at patience and serenity!
