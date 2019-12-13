In the moving book “Perspective on the World Christian Movement,” missionary David Watson tells the story of an old man sitting beside the road in a small Bhojpuri village in northern India. The region was known as the “graveyard of missions and missionaries” because few from the area had ever responded positively to the Christian message despite much effort.
However, when the old man saw Watson, he eagerly came to meet him. His first words were, “Finally! You are finally here.”
Without another word the old gentleman pulled him into the village and then began telling anyone who would listen, “Here is the man I told you about. Here is the man I have dreamed about every night for the last 20 years. My dreams told me that we must listen to everything this man tells us.”
When the old man had begun dreaming, Watson was training to be an engineer with no interest in being a missionary.
Pioneer missionaries often look for someone who is open to their message when they entered a new village. It can sometimes take a considerable amount of time to determine if anyone shows a spiritual interest, but this man demonstrated he was eager to hear Watson’s message before the missionary said a word.
It soon became obvious that God was at work in the region. He was opening the hearts of the people to the story of Jesus. While missionaries were an essential part of the process, everyone could clearly see that God was active in dramatic ways that were helping the Bhojpuri people truly hear his story for the first time.
The area that had been so closed to God’s message became incredibly open. Over the next 12 years spiritual hope exploded in the region as one million Bhojpuri invited Christ into their hearts and 40,000 new churches were started. What made the difference? God!
The idea that we need God to make a difference is not new. Consider these words written hundreds of years before Jesus, “This is what the LORD says to Zerubbabel: It is not by force nor by strength, but by my Spirit, says the LORD of Heaven’s Armies.” (Zechariah 4:6, NLT)
Whether it is us coming to faith ourselves, sharing God’s message of hope with others, or overcoming our own personal challenges, each of us desperately needs God’s help. Far too often we merely work harder and attempt to do things better while ignoring one of the most basic spiritual truths; God can multiply our feeble efforts to accomplish infinitely more than we can ever imagine.
