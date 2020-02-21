United Men's Quartet

THE UNITED MEN’S QUARTET will sing at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Alton Free Will Baptist Church. All are welcome. The church is located on P Highway in Alton. The quartet, front row, from left: Jake Marcum and Keith Turner. Back row: Jason Roberts and Tim Tilson.

The United Men’s Quartet will sing at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the First General Baptist Church. 

The church is located at 409 Joe Jones Blvd. in West Plains. 

Everyone is invited to attend.

