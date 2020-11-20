John 10:10 I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.
Speaking especially to my former schoolkids, I just learned that one of our previous classmates passed before their natural time.
Knowing how phenomenally special each and every one of you were and are, this new loss absolutely breaks my heart... not only for you, their family, and friends, but also for me. After having the great honor of investing a little piece of myself in them, a part of me is gone today, and I feel personally impoverished for that loss.
I think the problem is that young people sometimes feel their lives are boxed-in, when they're really not. This past week, one of my former students said that they would end life if that death wouldn't hurt their family so much.
I told the person, "Life is simply the 'time given for opportunity.’ If you're not happy with your life or don't feel fulfilled, then the problem is the paradigm you've picked to live by. If you keep doing the same disappointing things and get the same unhappy results, then recreate yourself while you still have 'time for opportunity.’ Be born again! Become a new person who lives by a new paradigm and your life will change."
Corrie ten Boom, who lived through Hitler's death camps said, "There is no hole so deep that God's grace cannot go deeper still."
Why or how can this be true?
Simply because Jesus said, “I am come that you might have life, and that you might have it more abundantly. ”
We all screw up and then wish we could undo the mistakes of the past, but that's the miracle of grace and forgiveness! By God's Grace, every life is worth living and by His redemption and forgiveness, every person is worth loving. Every individual needs to genuinely understand that abundant life is theirs to claim.
In God's perfect plan, we will all eventually depart, but until then... each of us has a valuable role to play and a priceless contribution to make! I am reminded of a little game we once played in school where small square sticks were piled together before removing one by one. In the proper sequence, the stack remained, but a false move brought all the little pieces down.
Until we see ourselves occupying a vital place in the divine scheme, we overlook all the other lives that depend on us to stay where God puts us. So many other people rely on us being who God created us to be. But if we fail to fill that space in life, countless others might fall due to our absence.
I think people sometimes get stuck and never realize that they don't have to be stuck. It takes work and determination (with grace and forgiveness), but we can all be born again no matter what circumstance we find ourselves in!
Yes, it is a Wonderful Life after all.
Editor’s note: Supportive resources for anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide or otherwise in mental health crisis include Ozarks Healthcare Behavioral Health Service Department’s 24/7 call center hotline at 800-494-7355, and the National Suicide Prevention and Crisis Hotline at 800-273-8255. The Crisis Text Line may be used by texting MOSAFE to 741741.
