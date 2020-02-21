Matthew 10:29-32 Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground outside your Father's care. And even the very hairs of your head are all numbered. So don't be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows. Whoever acknowledges me before others, I will also acknowledge before my Father in heaven.
It is in the natural scheme of things for sparrows to eventually fall, but not beyond the Father's care.
Sometimes we feel forgotten or abandoned in our mortal existence, especially when we lose sight of the Creator who made us. However, the Maker of things is never blinded or forgetful of His own handiwork.
Jesus teaches that His Heavenly Father never loses sight of us in any situation since God takes time to consider the smallest detail of His universal dominion. What seems of little worth is of great value to Him, including us when we tumble to the ground in a weak moment.
How could Jesus be so sure His Father cared about something as insignificant as a sparrow? Well, according to the Infant Gospel of Thomas, God's Son was keenly aware of these tiny little birds: "Behold, thy boy is playing by the river side, and has taken clay, and formed it into 12 sparrows, and profaneth the Sabbath. Then Joseph came to the place where he was, and when he saw him, called to him, and said, Why doest thou that which it is not lawful to do on the Sabbath day? Then Jesus clapping together the palms of his hands, called to the clay sparrows, and said to them: Go, fly away; and while ye live remember me. So the sparrows fled away, making a noise." (Gospel of Thomas 1:6-9)
What a wonderful admonition from the One who takes time to care for sparrows, "While ye live remember Me!"
Just because we sometimes forget God, does not mean that He ever forgets us! Truly, we are of much greater worth to our Father than many precious little sparrows.
