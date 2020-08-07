Isaiah 1:8 And the daughter of Zion is left as a cottage in a vineyard, as a lodge in a garden of cucumbers, as a besieged city.
The odd analogy, referring to a nation of people as a cottage in a vineyard or a lodge in a garden of cucumbers, makes us question the hidden meaning that God implied.
Actually, the first two illustrations are clarified by the third — a besieged city, which we easily understand.
After rejecting God, Israel was beset by a host of problems that was unsolvable except for God. Like a cottage in a vineyard or as a lodge in a garden of cucumbers, the inhabitants of the land were surrounded by inscrutable dilemmas in every single direction, except for “up”!
Sadly, 60 years ago, America began expelling God from public life. On June 25, 1962, prayer was removed from school following the court case Engel v. Vitale. Then on June 17, 1963, reading the Bible in school was criminalized after the court case Abington School District v. Schempp.
By Jan. 22, 1973, America began murdering babies with the Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade. Millions of dead babies later, the court ruled on Nov. 17, 1980, that the public display of the Ten Commandments should not be permitted (lest we remember “Thou shalt not commit murder”). By 1984, with Lynch v. Donnelly, we were trying to outlaw public displays of Christmas with the removal of manger scenes or creches!
Since then, the dismantling of God in America has insidiously mutated into the dissolution of secular society. In the same way we first revolted against divine authority, we currently rebel against civil authority as this moral malignancy metastasizes. Just as we initially destroyed ancient religious memorials in public places, now cultural vandalism has spread to any and all monuments of human history (even gravestones).
Today, America is surrounded on every side with intractable problems, disease, bankrupt businesses, an economy in free fall, financial collapse, burning cities, rioting mobs, inept government, abandonment by allies, proliferation of international enemies, etc. Like ancient Israel, we are now a cottage lost in the middle of a vast vineyard, a lodge surrounded by an expansive field of cucumbers, a besieged city with no direction to look but up; however, “up” is the single solution!
Israel was told in Scripture that when God surrounded them with drought, encompassed them with enemies, or quarantined them with disease; if they would humbly look up, pray, seek His face, and turn from their wicked ways; then He would hear from heaven, forgive their sin, and heal their land. (2 Chronicles 7:13-14) But, will we? Only time will tell; however, time is quickly running out!
Much like COVID-19, the very same spiritual malady affecting America is a pandemic raging across the entire face of this world. Other governments are on the verge of financial and social collapse as mobs riot in reaction to the intervention of governments struggling to control a global health crisis. Yes, even our lovely blue planet is a disheveled shack sitting in a vast expanse of thorns.
A crucial moment has arrived for humanity to look up and decide in favor of God because the end of time is now upon us when the prophet Joel foretold, “Multitudes, multitudes in the valley of decision! For the day of the Lord is near in the valley of decision.” (Joel 3:14)
So, are you ready for what's rapidly coming? Have you made your decision for Christ? Choose now because you might never see tomorrow!
