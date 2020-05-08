2 Chronicles 7:13-14 If I shut up heaven that there be no rain, or if I command the locusts to devour the land, or if I send disease among my people; If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.
Here is the conundrum... either God is absolutely sovereign or He is not God at all.
On the eve of their second captivity, Israel frantically looked at the looming Babylonian threat and then turned to their old taskmasters in Egypt, hoping to be rescued.
Warned by God not to trust in Egypt, the Almighty reminded his people of one vitally overlooked fact: “I am the Lord, and there is none else, there is no God beside me: I girded thee, though thou hast not known me: That they may know from the rising of the sun, and from the west, that there is none beside me. I am the Lord, and there is none else. I form the light, and create darkness: I make peace, and create evil: I the Lord do all these things.” (Isaiah 45:5-6)
Just as Moses was told hundreds of years before, “Who hath made man's mouth? or who maketh the dumb, or deaf, or the seeing, or the blind? Have not I, the Lord?" (Ex. 4:11), God wanted His people to realize that He was the source and solution for all their adversities.
But why did Israel choose to ignore God while frantically searching for a natural source and remedy to their dilemma? Why were they determined to marginalize their Creator and Benefactor by placing other agents and causes above Him? Quite simply their aversion stemmed from personal accountability. They did not want to allow for the stark reminder of their sin.
Today our store shelves are empty during a present crisis because we like rats scurry about determined to provide for ourselves while denying the root of the problem. All of us have picked someone else to blame for our discomfort. Akin to ancient Israel, not one person whispers the name of God as the primary perpetrator.
Why? Because then we must be accountable for our sins, and we have many. This “Sword of Damocles” has hung overhead for the past half century. Since 1973, over 60,000,000 innocent babies have been butchered in this country, and whether by our willful intent or apathetic cowardice, their blood drips from every hand.
Today, we revel in our public perversion and flaunt our abomination before the Almighty like Sodom of old; but dare not whisper the name of God as the source of our current calamity lest we come face to face with our own delinquent sin. However, remediation for our trouble and absolution for our guilt will come by no other way than acknowledging our own culpability. Yes, it will hurt like Hell to confess complicity in this present perplexity, but no more than facing God’s wrath since He holds us responsible for our own transgression.
So, in the end, when we finally finish railing against the myriad of possible culprits, the hollow echo of God's sovereign word will resound in our ears: “If I shut up heaven that there be no rain, or if I command the locusts to devour the land, or if I send disease among my people... If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
