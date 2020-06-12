Forgive, love, believe; God already has already done it
Today, I read a very poignant question, “Can someone please tell me how to forgive myself, believe in myself and love myself?”
Since others might struggle with the same uncertainty, here is my thought....
I think the personal ability to do these three things comes only after believing that the Supreme Authority of Creation takes the lead and invites us to follow through Grace in Jesus Christ.
Because God Almighty forgives us, then we have an undisputed right to forgive ourselves.
Because God Almighty believes in us, then we have an undisputed right to believe in ourselves.
Because God Almighty loves us, then we have an undisputed right to love ourselves.
St. Paul perfectly explained when he said, "If God is for us, then who can be against us?" (Romans 8:31)
Although St. Paul confessed to mass murder in his youth by saying, "I am the greatest sinner who ever lived” (paraphrase, 1 Timothy 1:15), he also claimed, "By God's grace alone ... I am now the man that I am, and God did not waste His Grace when He chose to love me." (paraphrase, 1 Corinthians 15:10).
So, back to the original question, "How can we forgive, believe and love ourselves?"
By realizing that God forgives us, believes in us and loves us, then we have no other choice but to follow His example. We do these same things because He has already done them!
"If God is for me, who can be against me?”
The answer: No one. Not even us!
No one has the right to undo what God has done for us through Jesus Christ His Son! We sin against grace if we do not forgive ourselves, do not believe in ourselves and do not love ourselves as He already has through Calvary's cross.
Why?
Because St. Paul said, "I can do all things through Christ Jesus who strengthens me!" (Phillipians 4:13)
I hope my answer helps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.