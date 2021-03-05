The congregation of the Olde Tyme Full Gospel Church, 1002 St. Louis St. in West Plains invites the public to join in gospel singing at 7 p.m. on the second Friday of each month.
The next singing will be held March 12.
Participants are encouraged to bring a song.
