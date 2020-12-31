In our culture today, there are a lot of competing definitions of who Jesus allegedly is. Many of these are twisted perceptions of who Jesus was, as well as, what he stood for and what he believed.
In a time where so much has been distorted about Jesus, it is imperative that when we present the gospel of Jesus Christ, we not only present the gospel accurately, but we present the person of Jesus accurately.
There is no other way to present the truth of all that Jesus was and is outside of the word of God. It is the only infallible source to which we can look to in order to define his life, his personhood, and his teachings. There are not multiple versions of Jesus and the so called definitions of him or false ideologies that try to attach themselves to His identity or teachings actually have no place or part with him.
Today as we examine this, I want to present the following scriptures to support my thoughts.
Matthew 16:13-18 New King James Version (NKJV): “When Jesus came into the region of Caesarea Philippi, He asked His disciples, saying, ‘Who do men say that I, the Son of Man, am?’ So they said, ‘Some say John the Baptist, some Elijah, and others Jeremiah or one of the prophets.’ He said to them, ‘But who do you say that I am?’ Simon Peter answered and said, ‘You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.’ Jesus answered and said to him, ‘Blessed are you, Simon Bar-Jonah, for flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but My Father who is in heaven. And I also say to you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build My church, and the gates of Hades shall not prevail against it.’”
Jesus was not a mere philosopher, moral teacher or prophet even. He was inarguably the only begotten Son of God. In fact, He is not only the son of God, He is the literal and tangible manifestation of God Himself in human form.
Colossians 1:15-16 New King James Version (NKJV): “He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation. For by Him all things were created that are in heaven and that are on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or principalities or powers. All things were created through Him and for Him.”
To present Jesus Christ in any way other than as defined by scripture is to represent Christ falsely, and therefore would be to present a false Christ entirely.
As we wrap up the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, I wanted to take a moment in this follow up to remind believers and unbelievers alike exactly who Jesus Christ is and to caution us to be mindful to represent Jesus Christ accurately.
So much of the time the world wants to dictate to believers who Jesus Christ is. Telling us that Jesus would not do this or he would do that or that he would feel this way or support that, but Paul the apostle tells us that the world has no authority to judge the things of God for they do not have the Spirit of God in them.
1 Corinthians 2:14 New King James Version (NKJV): “But the natural man does not receive the things of the Spirit of God, for they are foolishness to him; nor can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.”
Even Jesus Himself tells Peter in the previously presented scriptures that the truth of who Jesus Christ is was imparted by divine revelation by God to Peter.
If it was true for Peter, it is still true today. The only way to come to the knowledge of Christ is through God’s Spirit and the only way to understand the person of Jesus Christ is to be filled with His Spirit and to know His word.
Short of that, one cannot know or present the truth of who Jesus Christ really is.
So, in conclusion today, I want to leave you with these truths to meditate upon as to who Jesus Christ is: He is the risen Son of God, He is God made flesh, He is the returning conquering king at which every knee shall bow and every tongue will confess to his Lordship.
He is holy, righteous, perfect, blameless, and he is the only way to salvation, redemption, heaven, and God Himself. He is the Word of God and all that He is and stands for is written in His word.
This is the foundation, the rock on which our identity and purpose is built as individuals and as the church. Any deviation from that completely undermines the person of God and the church.
Let us be reverent, faithful and accurate when answering the question “Who do you say I am?” about Jesus Christ.
Nathan Ogden is the Associate Pastor of His Place House of Worship in West Plains.
