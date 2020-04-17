The South Central Walk Worthy Women’s Conference, an interdenominational event formerly known as the Empowered Women’s Conference, has tentatively been rescheduled for July 10 and 11, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event, to be held at First Baptist Church, 409 U.S. 60 in Mtn. View, was initially planned to begin Friday.
The conference, themed "For Such a Time as This," will be hosted by Teresa Arthur and feature keynote speakers former Hollywood producer and Skip.1org charity founder Shelene Bryan, KY3 news anchor/reporter Sara Forhetz and author and Bible teacher Kasey Van Norman. Praise and worship will be led by Richie and Brad Jester and breakout sessions will be lead by Stacie Baker, Abby Jester and Shelley May Richisin.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. July 10. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to ensure a seat. The event will run from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday morning, doors open at 8 a.m. and coffee, juice, muffins and fruit will be served for breakfast. The conference will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 that day, with main sessions and breakouts scheduled. Lunch will be a deli sandwich, chips, cookie and drink.
Those who have already registered but cannot make the July 10 through 11 dates may offer their ticket to someone else to attend in their place; if so, they are asked to contact organizers with the registered attendee's name and the name of the replacement attendee so that records may be updated.
The cost for the event is $40 through July 9 and includes Saturday's meals. Registration may be completed online at www.scwalkworthy.com. Printable registration forms are also available on the website, along with information about area hotels and the event.
Those who want to order a T-shirt must register by June 26.
On July 9, the cost to attend the event will increase to $45. Before registering, potential participants are encouraged to check the website to ensure seats are still available. Anyone registering after July 8 is asked to register onsite at the event.
If it is necessary to reschedule the event again, it will be held Aug. 7 through 8.
If, for some reason, the conference is canceled altogether, those who have registered will not need to register to attend next year's event, set for April 23 and 24, 2021.
