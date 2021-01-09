Just because winter weather is keeping children from being outside shouldn’t prevent famiies from having some nature-oriented fun, assert Missouri Department of Conservation staff.
The Missouri Department of Conservation invites parents and their children ages 2 to 6 to take part in a virtual program “Nature Neighbors Virtual Story Time,” to take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The program is hosted by staff at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center.
While the virtual event is designed for ages 2 to 6, any age can participate. Required registration for the free program may be completed online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175655.
Assistant Nature Center Manager Amy Juhala will read stories, sing songs and lead the group in nature-oriented fun
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.
