Junction Hill School will hold its preschool and kindergarten screenings March 31.
School officials state that in order for students to be eligible for preschool they must be 4 years old prior to Aug. 1. For kindergarten, children must be 5 years old before Aug. 1.
A parent or legal guardian must accompany each child on the day of the screening and will need to bring the child’s birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency.
All children must reside in the Junction Hill School District.
The screening should take about an hour to complete, said officials.
To schedule an appointment call 256-4265.
