The Ozarks Black & Gold Chapter of the Mizzou Alumni Association is holding a giveaway drawing in honor of Founders’ Day, which is Thursday.
To celebrate Mizzou’s 182nd birthday, the local chapter will give away a Mizzou-themed gift basket, with proceeds from ticket sales going toward scholarships for area students headed to the University of Missouri. The Black & Gold Chapter includes Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark and Texas counties, as well as a portion of northern Arkansas.
Tickets are $20 apiece, or $50 for a set of three. To purchase, visit www.mizzou.com, click on “Events” in the top right corner of the home page, and scroll down to the top item, “Ozarks Black & Gold Founders’ Day Raffle.”
One winner will be chosen, and will receive a gift basket valued at $250, containing an Eli Drinkwitz autographed Mizzou football; DuMundo’s Mizzou barbecue rub and sauce; a Mizzou-themed travel cooler, sweatshirt blanket, serving dish, Yeti tumbler, license plate holder and baseball cap; a 3x5 Tiger logo flag; and a framed Faurot Field print by artist Jenny McGee.
Tickets must be purchase by Thursday, and the winner will be notified by email by 5 p.m. Friday.
For more information, email ogdente@missouri.ed.
