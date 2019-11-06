West Plains Middle School and South Fork Elementary invite parents and guardians to participate in a training seminar, “Signs of Suicide and Prevention” starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the West Plains Middle School library.
The training, designed for parents, guardians and other trusted adults, will discuss risk factors, warning signs and protective factors related to suicide and depression.
Counselors Courtney Hughes and Stephanie Huddleston, West Plains Middle School, and Heather Miller, South Fork Elementary, will lead the seminar, which is expected to last about an hour.
The middle school is at 730 E. Olden St. For more information call 256-6150.
