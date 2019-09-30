Missouri State University conferred 597 degrees to students in summer 2019.
Students earned a total of 361 bachelor’s degrees, 222 master’s degrees, 10 doctorate degrees and four specialist degrees.
AREA GRADUATES
Hailey Leanna Herrell, Ava, Bachelor of Science, Criminology.
Dana Elizabeth Langston Fleming, Caulfield, Master of Science, Counseling.
Derek Mason McGinnis, Pottersville, Bachelor of Science, Marketing, cum laude.
Dillon Mark Cordel, West Plains, Bachelor of Science, Finance.
Morgan Renee Kinder, West Plains, Bachelor of Arts, English, cum laude.
Monica Sue Kelley, Dora, Bachelor of Science, Biology.
Audrey Elizabeth Thomas, Master of Science, Counseling.
Lindsey Alta Bockman, Bachelor of Science, Psychology.
Alexa Ash Huffman, Bachelor of Science, General Business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.