PRINCIPAL’S ADVANCED LIST
Fifth grade: Bryce Bennett, Abigail Blum, Kara Britton, Dakotah Cabrales, Morgan Calvo, Jasper Cypret, Chase Mills, Carter Nicholson, Brady Parker, Christian Pitts, Thomas Poole and Mason Thornton.
Sixth grade: Avery Bowers, Layne Brewer, Zeb Dubois, Aubrie Eubank, Savannah Jackson, Miley Johnston, Ally Kerley, Zayden Magnuson, Reese Pender, Jaycelyn Wright and Callie Jo Young.
MASTERY LIST
Second grade: Aayden Martin, Hagen Smith, Cade Sorrell, Allie Spragg and Riley Williams.
Third grade: Owen Brown, Braxton Burton, Bradley Carter, Even Critser, Jessa DuBois, Alayna Earls, Ian Forrester, Kiley Hedden, Kypton Horton, Makynlee McCullough, Chance Mills, Tanner Newman, Cannon Pitts, Zoey Poole, Kahlan Poulette, Holden Underwood, Noella VanWinkle, Briley Walters and Melanie Welch.
Fourth grade: Colton Albritton, Kiptyn Atkisson, Payton Blea, Kaitlyn Cerutti, Ryleigh Davis, Cash Grimes, Canyon Harper, Elizabeth Houston, Hayden Howerton, Rowan Johnson, Izabellia Lee, Ashlyn Nelson, Riley Orf, Kynslee Rigel, Rorie Risner, Rylee Jo Sorrell, Crobin Taylor, Maddux Underwood, Annabelle Williams, Grayson Woods and Zaiden Wright.
Fifth grade: Dustin Adams, Caleb Arthurs, Eric Beville, Karli Coker, Brenda Collins, Lukas Curtner, Jacob Gustafson, Hattie Haynes, Trenton Johnston, Brooklyn Leonard, Jeffrey McAleer, Brendon Spencer, Keelyn Stapleton, Carleigh Thompson, Jaxon Thompson, Landon Thompson, Kaleb Tipton, Levi Wilson and Lileigh Wooldridge.
Sixth grade: MaKayla Brown, Heath Combs, Jacelyn Donahue, Brayden Feeman, Haily Gorham, Blain Grimes, Dawson Harris, Kadyn Hilles, Brooklynn Houston, Colton Johnson, Sadie Meyer, Jaxon Miller, Colton Mills, Gabriel Porter, Madelynn Rhoades, Ethan Stephenson, Kadence Stubbs, Riley White and Jacob Zuchowski.
