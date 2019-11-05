Madison F. Freeman, West Plains, has been awarded the Doug Darr Community Leadership Scholarship from Missouri State University-West Plains.
Freeman, a 2018 graduate of West Plains High School, is a sophomore who plans to pursue a degree in entrepreneurship.
She is the daughter of Mike and Wendee Freeman, West Plains.
Missouri State University-West Plains empowers students to achieve personal success and to enrich their local and global communities by providing accessible, affordable and quality educational opportunities.
Missouri State-West Plains offers associate degrees and credit and noncredit courses, and serves as a delivery site for bachelor’s and master’s degrees offered by Missouri State University in Springfield.
