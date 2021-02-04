West Plains R-7 School District officials are now accepting nominations for the 2021 Zizzer Academic Hall of Fame Distinguished Zizzer Award and Educator of the Year.
Distinguished alumni nominees should be positive role models for students while making a positive contribution to society.
District officials say the goals of the Zizzer Academic Hall of Fame are to provide positive role models for students and recognize the academic, civic and professional achievements of Zizzer alumni. Nominees must have graduated from West Plains High School at least 10 years prior to nomination, have a degree from an institution of higher learning and/or extensive experience in their career field and must have made a positive contribution to society either now or in the past.
Educators eligible to be nominated are those who have taught for at least five years, two of which are in the West Plains School District. Principals and other administrators are not eligible.
Nominations for both recognitions are due March 5 and may be made online at www.zizzers.org.
Materials supporting the requirements of the nomination and a description of the nominee’s achievements should be submitted with the application.
