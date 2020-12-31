August Jillian Earls earned a 4.0 GPA in the fall 2020 semester, securing a prestigious position on the Southern Arkansas University President's List, officials announce.
Earls is a junior art and design major from Thayer.
A total of 426 students were honored on this semester's President's List.
SAU, in Magnolia, Ark., offers more than 80 degrees in four distinct colleges and the School of Graduate Studies, SAU initiates new degree programs to fit the needs of career and professional trends of today.
To learn more about SAU, visit web.SAUmag.edu.
