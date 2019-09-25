Students on the chancellor’s and dean’s lists for summer 2019 at Arkansas State University have been announced. The lists include students who met the academic requirements for the two categories.
The two lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade point averages while enrolled in 12 or more credit hours of study.
The chancellor’s list includes students who earned a grade point average of 3.80 to 4.0 for summer classes. The dean’s list includes students with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.79.
Dean’s list honorees from Missouri are Shannon Hughes, West Plains, and Ashley Honeycutt, Thayer. From Arkansas, they are Jason Hickman, Lakeview, Jennifer Bohrtz, Midway, and John Dobbins and Buring Shelby, Hardy.
Chancellor’s list honorees, all from Mtn. Home, Ark., are Katie Criner, Rebekas Cummings and Tristan Deen.
