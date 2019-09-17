West Plains R-7 school board members will hold their regular monthly meeting tonight at 5:05 p.m. at the high school library, beginning with a closed session to discuss legal, personnel and student matters.
Open session is expected to be called to order at 5:45 p.m. Consent agenda items include approval of Aug. 20 meeting minutes, a summer school program review, an Ozarks Medical Center contract, payment of bills, the monthly finance report and requests for resignations.
Regular agenda items include an update on academics, the Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) fall conference and MSBA board member refresher course.
Other items are homecoming activities, a finance and capital improvements updates, the approval of the 2019-2020 bus routes and the superintendent’s report.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the high school library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.