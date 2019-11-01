Several dates have been set aside for first-time freshmen or transfer students with less than 10 credit hours to attend Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) STudent Advising and Registration (STAR) Orientation sessions for the 2020 spring semester.
Cindy Bridges, coordinator of student academic advisement at the Advisement and Academic Coaching Center for Empowering Student Success (AACCESS), said spaces are available for STAR sessions to be held Nov. 22 and Dec. 6, as well as Jan. 8, 2020.
Space is limited for each STAR session, so students are encouraged to register early for their preferred session, she stressed.
STAR Orientations are designed to provide students with an introduction to the university and its services, policies and procedures, and to assist students in registering for their first semester.
During STAR, students will meet with a faculty adviser, schedule summer and/or fall classes, receive a photo ID, be assigned a BearPass login, receive a parking permit, have an opportunity to visit with a financial aid representative and purchase textbooks at Drago College Store. If desired they may also tour the campus.
“In short, they will be totally prepared for the first day of classes on Jan. 13, 2020,” Bridges said.
She also pointed out a separate program is available for parents, spouses and friends of the students to attend.
“They will hear from a number of university administrators and staff members who will present information about the campus, explain important topics such as academic degree programs, financial aid, etc., and provide insightful tips about how they can help their student achieve academic success,” Bridges said.
Before attending an orientation, students must be admitted to the university and complete required ACT or Accuplacer placement testing. Additional testing may be required for placement purposes depending upon ACT scores.
For information about the admissions process, call the MSU-WP admissions office at 255-7955.
For more information about required testing, contact the university’s Testing Center at 255-7943.
For more information about the STAR Orientation sessions and how to register for an orientation session, contact AACCESS at 255-7222.
All university offices can be contacted toll free by calling 1-888-466-7897.
