Missouri State University awarded 1,534 degrees to students at the conclusion of its fall semester. The commencement ceremonies took place Dec. 11, 2020, at JQH Arena in Springfield.
The following local students earned degrees:
Destini Ball of Thayer graduated with a Master of Science, Counseling.
Patricia Bass of Mtn. Grove graduated with a Master of Science, Counseling.
Sable Bell of Houston graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Criminology.
Kris Brinkerhoff of West Plains graduated with a Master of Science in Education, Educational Technology.
Alayna Brown of Ava graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Psychology.
Krystal Casey of West Plains graduated with a Master of Science, Counseling.
Austin Clark of Mtn. Grove graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education.
Laykin Cobb of West Plains graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Child and Family Development, magna cum laude.
Michelle Crone of West Plains graduated with a Bachelor of Science, General Business.
Hannah Downen of West Plains graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education.
Lacy Dunnihoo of Bakersfield graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, cum laude.
Payton Emery of Mtn. Grove graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Wildlife Conservation and Management.
Stephanie Grindstaff of Peace Valley graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education.
Rebecca Harris of Ava graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, English, summa cum laude.
Luke Hurtt of Mtn. Grove graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Organizational Communication.
Ralph Jenkins of Mtn. Grove graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Information Technology.
Brooke Johnson of West Plains graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, summa cum laude.
Austin Keeney of Houston graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources.
Lucas LaGrand of Winona graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Geology.
Krista Lair of West Plains graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies.
Krysten Little of Peace Valley graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education.
Kara Matherly of Cabool graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Middle School Education, cum laude.
Alexander Medina of West Plains graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education.
Maggie Moore of Houston graduated with a Master of Science, Counseling.
Alexander Moore of Mtn. Grove graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Criminology.
Jason Orr of West Plains graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, cum laude.
Peyton Ramseur of West Plains graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Marketing and Supply Chain Mgt./Opertns Mgt.
Morgan Reed of Mtn. Grove graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Design.
Elizabeth Robertson of Mtn. View graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, cum laude.
Angela Roy of West Plains graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Criminology.
Kyndal Thomason of Winona graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, summa cum laude.
Kassandra Trantham of West Plains graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Psychology, cum laude.
Katarina Vetter of West Plains graduated with a Master of Professional Studies.
Ashton Vonallmen of West Plains graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Psychology and Criminology, summa cum laude.
Gabriel White of Thayer graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education.
Steven Wiggs of Koshkonong graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education.
Chase Willis of Ava graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, cum laude.
Rachael Wright of West Plains graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Child and Family Development, summa cum laude.
Shelby Yarber of Mtn. View graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, cum laude.
Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.
