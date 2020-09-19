Ozarka College officials announced the recent hiring of Dylan Smith, of Melbourne, Ark., as the college’s new computer support technician.
“On behalf of the Information Systems department, we are excited to hire such a quality young man with incredible potential,” said Scott Pinkston, chief information officer. “I am confident that Dylan will be a strong asset to this department and Ozarka College.”
The Information Systems department handles all facets of information technology of the institution from classrooms, technical shops and administrative/business functions. With six Arkansas campus locations in Ash Flat, Mammoth Spring, Melbourne and Mtn. View, the need for a fully staffed IT department is critical, said officials.
"I look forward to seeing what the future holds for me here at Ozarka,” said Smith.
A native of Melbourne, Smith holds an associate’s of arts degree from Ozarka College and a bachelor's in business administration from Central Baptist College.
