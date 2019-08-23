Three recent West Plains High School graduates each are recipients of a $2,000 scholarship awarded by the Shelter Insurance Foundation and the Dave Thomas Insurance Agency.
Irvin Barazza, Philip Grisham and Emily McDaniel have been awarded the scholarships to be put toward tuition, fees or campus housing for any course of study leading to an academic degree at any accredited college or university.
“Best wishes in your freshman year,” said Dave Thomas with Shelter Insurance.
Barraza is a student at Missouri State University-West Plains, Grisham is a student at the University of Missouri-Columbia and McDaniel attends the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville.
A committee of local high school officials and community leaders selected the local recipients.
The committee considered each applicant’s scholastic achievements, educational goals, citizenship, moral character, and participation and leadership in school and community activities. The scholarship is given without regard to race, disability, religion, national origin or gender of applicants and is paid directly to the school the recipient chooses.
