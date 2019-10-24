Area residents interested in taking classes during the 2020 spring semester at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) now can browse through a list of courses online.
The complete 2020 spring semester course listing can be found at wp.missouristate.edu/schedule.htm.
Over 350 classes will be offered during the spring semester. Courses include those available at the MSU-WP campus in Mtn. Grove and online, officials said.
Current, readmitted and transfer students have the opportunity to register for classes during an early registration period beginning at 8 a.m. Nov. 4. The period continues through noon Nov. 15.
Students can prepare for early registration by visiting with their adviser during Advisement for Success Kickoff (ASK) Week from Monday through Nov. 1. Advisers will set aside additional advising time during this week to meet with students at times that are convenient for the students, officials said.
Students can make an appointment to visit with their advisers either by phone, via email or in person at their advisers’ offices.
During the visit, students can discuss their schedule and have their alternate PIN (personal identification number) released. The alternate PIN will allow students to register online through MSU-WP’s Grizzly Den web portal.
Once a student has spoken with an adviser and the alternate PIN has been released, the student may register for courses on the Grizzly Den website, 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the early registration period.
Students also may register in person at the registration and records office in Cass Hall, 515 Cass Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Officials remind that students are permitted to register during early registration according to a schedule based on the number of credit hours completed.
The early registration schedule for the 2020 spring semester can be viewed at wp.missouristate.edu/recreg/early-registration.htm.
Students are encouraged to register during appointed times, but they also may register after that time, officials said.
Officials with the Veterans Services office will be on hand during these same advisement and registration times to assist veterans and their dependents with registration and required Veterans Administration forms, according to Mark White, coordinator of the Veterans Incentive Program (VIP) at MSU-WP.
The VIP/Veterans Services office is in room 104 of Hass-Darr Hall. For more information about VIP/Veterans Services, visit wp.missouristate.edu/Veteranservices/.
Regular registration for the 2020 spring semester begins at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 16, and continues through midnight, Jan. 12, 2020.
Students must complete the entire enrollment process before the first day of classes on Jan. 13, 2020.
For more information about spring semester classes or the registration process, visit the MSU-WP website at wp.missouristate.edu or call the registration and records office at 255-7979.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.