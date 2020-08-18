Waterfowl identification is often associated with duck hunting. While it is a necessary skill for hunters to have, waterfowl identification is also a valuable tool for everyone who appreciates nature, say Missouri Department of Conservation agents.
People can learn more about how to identify waterfowl in a virtual program hosted by MDC, “Birds: On the Wings of Waterfowl.” The free event will be online from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center.
The program is open to all ages and required registration may be completed at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174082.
MDC Naturalist Liz Altic will discuss the variety of migratory waterfowl species that use area waterways as a stopover to rest and refuel before continuing their southward treks. Learning how to identify duck and other waterfowl species such as geese or swans can help enthusiasts develop a deeper appreciation for the multitude of these birds that visit Missouri waters each year.
Improving waterfowl identification skills can also help hone other bird and wildlife identification abilities.
Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Registrants must provide an email, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.
