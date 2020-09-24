Area high school students and their parents who would like to learn more about Missouri State University-West Plains are invited to join a virtual college fair presentation by admissions staff at 6 p.m. Oct. 6, online.
The presentation is part of a weeks-long virtual college fair hosted by the Missouri Association for College Admission Counseling (MOACAC).
“Typically, our admissions recruitment staff exhibit at college fairs hosted by 50 to 60 schools in Missouri and Arkansas during the fall. Most fairs include students from three to five high schools,” said MSU-WP Recruitment Specialist Rachel Peterson.
“Due to the pandemic, MOACAC officials decided to host a virtual college fair instead. Representatives from colleges and universities throughout Missouri and other states will present over a four-week time frame. We’re excited to be part of this event,” she explained.
The fair is free and open to high school students and their parents or guardians, as well as school counselors. Those wishing to participate should register through the MOACAC website, moacac.memberclicks.net/show-me-my-future-student-registration.
Those who cannot attend MSU-WP’s live presentation can contact the admissions office at 255-7955 or WPAdmissions@MissouriState.edu to discuss alternative options.
In addition to participating in the virtual college fair, MSU-WP admission staff are working with area high school counselors to schedule virtual classroom visits, Peterson said.
“Typically, we visit 30 schools throughout the year to tell students about our programs, financial aid options and student life,” Peterson said. “High school students interested in this type of virtual visit should contact their counselor or visit our website, wp.missouristate.edu/campusvisit.”
Students also have the option of an individual virtual appointment with a student ambassador and/or a member of the admissions staff, or they may schedule an in-person campus tour. Masking and social distancing requirements will be observed, Peterson said.
“Prospective students of all ages and backgrounds are invited to contact our office. Visit our website for more information or to schedule a visit,” Peterson said.
“We want prospective students and their families, as well as high school officials, to know that we are available to help. Our recruitment team is prepared to assist individuals navigate the admissions process at MSU-WP, and we will continue to explore ways to strengthen our virtual presence,” she added.
