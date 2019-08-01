“We look forward to welcoming our students back,” said Glenwood Principal Denny Melvin.
An open house will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 for all Glenwood students. School board members will cook hot dogs and provide drinks for students and family members.
The Glenwood school year will run from Aug. 15 through May 13, 2020. School begins at 8:10 a.m. each day and ends at 3:35 p.m.
Meal prices will remain the same for the 2019-2020 school year: student lunch will be $2 and student breakfast, $1.25.
