The Richards Rockets Rocketry Team has been awarded a $2,500 American Rocketry Challenge Grant to purchase materials needed to build and launch rockets to qualify for the Team America Rocketry Challenge National Finals in Washington, D.C.
The past two years the team has qualified for nationals, placing sixth and 13th among 100 teams from across the nation, consecutively.
If the youth rocketeers qualify again this year, the team will be given another $5,000 grant, which school officials say will help fund the costs of travel to the competition.
“We believe our rocketry program continues to inspire and challenge students to think more critically, systematically, and opens up a pathway to explore STEM careers,” said Curriculum Director Susan Rogers.
According to Rogers, Richards was one of only 10 Title 1 schools with an ongoing rocketry program to receive the grant award.
Sponsored by the Aerospace Industries Association, the National Association of Rocketry and more than 20 aerospace industry partners, including NASA, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Defense, the rocketry challenge is the aerospace industry’s flagship program designed to encourage students to study science, technology, engineering and math.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.