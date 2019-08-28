Dr. Shirley Lawler, chancellor at Missouri State University-West Plains, will give an update on the university at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Friends of the Garnett Library.
Lawler will distribute copies of the university’s 2018-19 annual report and answer questions, organizers said.
The luncheon and meeting will take place from noon to 1 p.m. at the Garnett Library, 304 W. Trish Knight St. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the library off Trish Knight Street and behind Looney Hall on Garfield Avenue.
Cost of the meal is $10, payable at the door. Those wishing to eat should make a reservation by calling 255-7940 or emailing FriendsofGarnettLibrary@MissouriState.edu by 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
For more information about Friends of the Garnett Library and how to join, visit the organization’s website, wp.missouristate.edu/development/friends, or call 255-7940.
