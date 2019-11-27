The Math Educators of South Central Missouri (MESCM) annual 24-game contest was held Thursday at Howell Valley School. Sixty-five students from five area middle schools participated.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Fifth grade (27 participants): Kane Crawford in first place, Oliver Greiner in second place, Dillon Shelton in third place and Hudson Volk in fourth place, all of Houston, and Zion Barnett, Fairview School, fifth place.
Sixth grade (19 participants): Katy Evans, Houston, first place; Sean Housley, second place, and Adam Stokes, third place, both of Fairview; Joey Hickcox, Houston, fourth place; and Aiden Estep, Mtn. Grove, fifth place.
Fifth vs. sixth grades: Adam Stokes, Fairview, first place; Katy Evans, Houston, second place; and Sean Housley, Fairview, third place.
Seventh grade (11 participants): Kendal Johnson, first place; Paul Kimrey, second place; Summer Bittle, third place; Ari Frisbee, fourth place; and Ben Steelman, fifth place. All are from Houston.
Eighth grade (eight participants): Lane Hicks, Howell Valley, first place; Aaron Ruhland, Fairview, second place; Hailie Holden, Houston, third place; and Dom Robinson, fourth place, and Serena Housley, fifth place, both of Fairview.
Seventh vs. eighth grades: Kendal Johnson, Houston, first place; Lane Hicks, Howell Valley, second place; and Paul Kimrey, Houston, third place.
The next MESCM event will be the Middle School Math Relays beginning at 9 a.m. Jan. 25th on the Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) campus. This event is open to area fifth through eighth grade students.
All proceeds from MESCM math contests are used to fund a scholarship awarded annually to an MSU-WP student. Additionally, the Philanthropic Women for Education and/or the MSU-WP Annual Fund provides funds to help cover awards.
For more information about MESCM or any of its contest contact Jerry Trick at 255-7292.
