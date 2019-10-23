Students at Missouri State University-West Plains can learn more about Costa Rica during a short-term, study away opportunity scheduled for summer 2020.
Ana I. Estrella, assistant professor of biology and biomedical sciences, will lead a group of students on a trip to the Central American country to study leatherback sea turtles and tropical ecology in a three-credit-hour course called Costa Rica-The Expedition: Leatherback Sea Turtle and Tropical Ecology (BIO 197). The trip will run from May 29 through June 6, 2020.
Estrella said the experience is open to community members, as well.
While in Costa Rica, students will gain firsthand experience learning about tropical ecosystems, sustainability, environmental protection, climate change, coral reef ecology, and leatherback sea turtle ecology and management, Estrella said.
The group also will engage in 20 hours of service learning while interacting with locals and experiencing their rituals and culture, she added.
The program fee is $3,445, which includes tickets for airfare, taxes, all meals in Costa Rica, all lodging, all transportation, park fees, airport exit taxes from Costa Rica, tips, international program fees and travel insurance.
The fee does not include in-state tuition costs for students taking the class. Students eligible for A+ Program benefits can use their scholarship to cover the tuition costs, Estrella said.
The deadline to apply is Dec. 1. The application can be accessed online through international.missouristate.edu/studyaway/short-term-programs.htm.
For more information about the program, the course and how to apply, contact Estrella at 255-7710 or AnaEstrellaRiollano@missouristate.edu.
