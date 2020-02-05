Ozarka College has announced 78 students have been named to its president’s list and 62 students have been named to the vice president for academic affairs (VPAA) list for the fall 2019 semester.
President’s list students living in Missouri are Hannah Bettis, Marrissa Huckabee and Dakota Wyatt, all of Thayer.
President’s list students living in Arkansas are Autumn Freeman, Kasey Quinn and Sarah Smith of Salem; Jennifer Case, Marlisa Chase, Thomas Collins, Quiana Mcintosh, John Raines and Keeley Richards of Mammoth Spring; Valerie Clark, Eric Holowell and Austin Moore of Mtn. Home; Cheryl Atkinson, Katelyn Bentley, Charlee Byram, Skylar Franks, Dillon Ham and Charleen Lotspeich of Melbourne; Devin Michael of Ash Flat; Madison Deen, Melia Gay, Miranda Jarosz and Sarah Speirs of Calico Rock; Emily McLeroy and Kenneth Mills of Cherokee Village; River Donahoe, Stephanie Gregory, Jennifer Hussung, Blake Parker, Jonathan Stanley and Caleb Williams of Hardy; and Caleb Rushin, Illiene Scarbro and Shayann Welch of Horseshoe Bend.
Students who made the VPAA’s list living in Missouri are Chazz Jewell of West Plains; Hollie Pitts of Myrtle; Marissa Kirkpatrick of Alton; Emily Dutton of Couch and Tanya Krewson of Thayer.
Students who made the VPAA’s list living in Arkansas are Vivian Franks, Billy Hendrix and Celina McHenry of Salem; Ashlynn Bratcher, Colten Hypes, Mikayla Kish and Silas Motes of Horseshoe Bend; Katherine Crawford, Crystal Justice and Alicia Thurman of Ash Flat; Alexa Carter of Evening Shade; Jessica Case and Darian Walters of Mammoth Spring; Illania Gordon and Katherine Smith of Hardy; Emerald Johnson, Sharon Nunley, Alex Peruchi and Karisa Phelps of Cherokee Village; Mesa Barger, Alexander Hancock, Hayle Lovelady, Sydney Presley, Maicie Rush, Paige Simpson and Elizabeth Taylor of Melbourne; Savannah Barron of Lakeview; and Jessica Teague of Calico Rock.
To be eligible for the president's list, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 college credit hours, excluding developmental courses, not be on any type of probation and must have a minimum grade point average of 4.0.
To be eligible for the VPAA’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 college credit hours, excluding developmental courses, not be on any type of probation and must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Ozarka College is located in Melbourne and is a comprehensive technical college with locations in Fulton, Izard, Sharp and Stone counties in Arkansas. Ozarka offers 32 associate degrees, technical certificates and certificates of proficiency, as well as workforce training, continuing education and adult basic education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.