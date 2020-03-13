Douglas Cooley, Plato, and Emily Ryan, West Plains, were two of 98 collegiate students nominated to represent Missouri State University-West Plains during the 33rd annual Missouri Governor’s Student Leadership Forum on Faith and Values held Feb. 14 through 16 in Jefferson City.
The forum challenges students’ character development by encouraging them to reflect on their own decision-making skills, values and belief systems.
Students learn how to reconcile relationships, stand for truth and love others as they love themselves. The forum’s guiding principle is teaching students to embrace altruism rather than egotism, according to a news release from organizers.
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft welcomed students to the annual event. The forum was created by his father, former Missouri Governor and 79th U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft.
Students began the day having breakfast with Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson at the Governor’s Mansion.
Students also heard from several speakers who lead by example:
- Rebecca Welsh, founder of HALO, haloworldwide.org, a nonprofit organization supporting homeless and at-risk children;
- John Stroup, minister at Freeway Ministries, johnstroup.net, who devotes his life to helping people overcome life struggles;
- Freda Boateng, senior administrative assistant for admissions and financial aid at New York Law School and a freelance poet;
- Ramesh Balayar, professor of global resources, poverty, sustainable development and environmental sociology at Iowa State University;
- Bob Priddy, retired news director of Missourinet;
- Lethia Owens, author and branding expert; and
- Missouri State Representatives Kevin Windham and Travis Fitzwater.
For more information visit www.mogslf.com, call 573-691-7572 or email jaclyn@mogslf.org.
