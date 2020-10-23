West Plains High School agriculture instructor and FFA advisor Tonya Jedlicka, of Koshkonong, will receive FFA's highest honor, a 2020 Honorary American FFA Degree.
The award will be presented to Jedlicka on Tuesday during a virtual ceremony held as part of the 2020 National FFA Convention & Expo, and is given to those who advance agricultural education and FFA through outstanding personal commitment.
According to National FFA officials, the Honorary American FFA Degree recognizes those who have “gone beyond valuable daily contributions to make an extraordinary long-term difference in the lives of students, inspiring confidence in a new generation of agriculturists.” Members of the National FFA Organization’s board of directors approved the nomination.
During Tuesday’s ceremony, Jedlicka will receive a plaque and a medal, and her name will be permanently recorded as a recipient of the highest FFA honor.
The National FFA Organization works to enhance the lives of youth through agricultural education. Without the efforts of highly dedicated individuals, thousands of young people would not be able to achieve the success that, in turn, contributes directly to the overall well-being of the nation, said officials.
