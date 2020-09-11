It may have looked a little different from previous years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year’s Welcome Week at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) still accomplished its mission — to welcome students back to campus and help them feel at home.
“Welcome Week truly is an event designed to help students ‘break the ice’ and get acquainted with one another within the campus community,” said Jared Cates, coordinator of student life and development. “We want MSU-WP to feel like home, and it was inspiring for me to see so many folks take the initiative to make sure everyone felt welcomed and connected to campus.
Held during the first week of the fall semester, Welcome Week includes a variety of activities and events designed to bring students together to make new connections and learn more about the campus. In the past, activities have included picnics, dodge ball tournaments, water games and scavenger hunts.
This year, activities were “pandemic friendly” and included building your own stuffed teddy bear, Virtual Bingo, watching a “Movie Under the Stars” and enjoying an outdoor concert by new blues/marimba pop musician Noah Hoehn at the campus’ amphitheater. The latter event was open to the public and co-sponsored by the University/Community Programs (U/CP) Department.
“Overall, I was very encouraged with the turnout from students at this year’s Welcome Week events,” Cates said. “We had a blast and it was great to see students getting plugged in and making new friends.
“Of all our events, the Noah Hoehn concert and Movie Under the Stars event had the best turnouts. Approximately 150 people attended the concert, and more than 100 attended Movie Under the Stars,” he added.
Prospective MSU-WP students shouldn’t be surprised to see at least one of these activities again in the future.
“The Noah Hoehn concert was such a blast and so entertaining,” Cates said. “The event was held outside at our amphitheater, so we were able to spread out and enjoy a nice, relaxing evening of creative music and fellowship. The event was so well received, I aim to incorporate a concert in our lineup of Welcome Week events next year!”
Despite the limitations caused by the pandemic, Student Government Association (SGA) Vice President Savannah James, Nixa, said she is encouraged about the coming year following Welcome Week.
“Although Welcome Week events had to look a little different this year due to the pandemic, I saw several students in high spirits and taking full advantage of participating in the events. The activities gave me a sense of hope for our students and campus community this year. I am proud to be a Grizzly and honored to represent the student body,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.