Howell Valley School was recently awarded a $9,400 grant from the Southern Ozarks Alliance for Rural Development (S.O.A.R.) and University of Missouri Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) in Rolla.
The majority of the money was used to purchase VEX Classroom Robotics Kits, said school officials. Students in fifth and sixth grades use the materials in the kits for their Automation and Robotics (AR) class projects. The additional kits will aid in the experiences the students have as they explore automation and robotics.
Funds also helped purchase laptops and 3-D filament to enhance the work of seventh and eighth grade students at Howell Valley who are participating in the Design & Modeling (DM) class.
Both AR and DM are classes from Project Lead The Way, a national initiative to encourage students to participate in STEM programs by developing science, technology, engineering and mathematics curricula for all grades.
David Hosick from Missouri S&T presented the award to school officials.
The announcement is the second of its kind made in recent weeks: Glenwood School received a similar grant for $10,000 in mid-September.
