New students planning to enroll in 2021 spring semester classes at Missouri State University-West Plains can sign up for one of three dates set aside for STudent Advising and Registration (STAR) Orientation.
Cindy Bridges, coordinator of student advisement at the Advisement and Academic Coaching Center for Empowering Student Success (AACCESS), said first-time freshmen or transfer students with less than 10 credit hours must register for and complete one of these two types of online orientations: Zoom video conferencing sessions, which will be offered on Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Jan. 6, or online sessions via the university’s Blackboard learning management system, which can be completed at any time.
STAR Orientations are designed to provide students with an introduction to the university and its services, policies and procedures, and to assist students in registering for their first semester.
During STAR, whether via Zoom or Blackboard, new students will receive information they need for a successful start to their collegiate career, Bridges said.
University administrators and staff members will present information about the campus and explain important topics including, but not limited to financial aid, student life and housing, tutoring and other support services, professional services, academic programs and degree planning.
AACCESS academic and faculty advisors will contact students to schedule either a phone or Zoom advising and registration appointment. The appointment may be prior to, on or after the date the students completed STAR Orientation.
Some advisors may offer in-person advising and scheduling visits upon request. Masks will be required during these visits. Students should contact their advisors for more information.
Students also will be provided a checklist of additional tasks to complete prior to the start of the spring semester, such as scheduling a visit with a financial aid representative, purchasing textbooks at Drago College Store, and obtaining a BearPass photo ID and parking permit.
“Once they complete all of these steps, students will be well prepared for the first day of classes on Jan. 11, 2021,” Bridges said.
Before attending an orientation, students must be admitted to the university and complete required placement testing.
For more information about the admissions process, call the MSU-WP admissions office at 255-7955 or email WPAdmissions@MissouriState.edu.
For more information about required testing, contact the university’s Testing Services at 255-7943 or email WPTesting@MissouriState.edu.
For more information about STAR Orientation sessions and how to register for an orientation session, contact AACCESS at 255-7222, email WPAACCESS@MissouriState.edu or complete the online form on the AACCESS website at wp.missouristate.edu/aaccess/star.
All university offices can be contacted toll free by calling 888-466-7897.
