Officials at Missouri State University-West Plains have announced their dean’s list honorees for the 2020 fall semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must have earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for 12 or more credit hours taken during the semester. Students who maintain a 4.0 grade point average for 12 or more hours are recognized in the chancellor’s list.

Missouri State University-West Plains aims to empower students to achieve personal success and to enrich their local and global communities by providing accessible, affordable and quality educational opportunities.

MSU-WP offers associate degrees and credit and non-credit courses and serves as a delivery site for bachelor’s and master’s degrees offered by Missouri State University in Springfield.

Editor’s note: Students are listed below and arranged alphabetically by country, state then hometown.

DEAN’S LIST

BRAZIL 

Curitiba: Maria J Vedovatto Loureiro 

ARKANSAS 

Salem: Ryhlea N Castaneda 

ARIZONA 

Chandler: Sterling I Wilson 

CALIFORNIA 

Tollhouse: Keilani D Mendenhall 

MISSOURI 

Alton: Taylor C Barton, Misty L Hitch 

Bakersfield: Shelby J Summers 

Barnhart: Abigail J Bailey 

Birch Tree: Hannah C Johnson, Ashley D Jotz, Emmalee J Layman 

Bridgeton: Molly K Hanford 

Bucyrus: Dawson B Koch 

Buffalo: Annie R Bishop 

Cabool: Maddison C Black, Madison M Fonseca, Makayla E Green, Matthew L Luerssen, Dawnya G Wilson 

Caulfield: Hunter W Bentley, Kaiyla M Holt, Kayla L Way 

Dora: Batya M Emunah, Bailey J Frazier 

Eminence: Shelby R Searles 

Gainesville: Brexton L Miller 

Hayti: Jashauntii I Downey 

Houston: Breanna J Brown, Kennedy R Campbell, Janae C Huff, Kaylee A Little, Taylor A Medlock, Jaekan A Moss 

Lebanon: Taylor E Bowling 

Lenox: Shawna L Harris 

Licking: Kalee A Brazier, Camryn M Clayton, Elaina K Hadix, Connor D Medlock, Kassidie M Werkmeister 

Mtn. Grove: Shi M Hensley, Dawson D Hiler, Cheyenne F Parsons, Brockton M Penner, Shannon M Watters 

Mtn. View: Jared C Bailey, Trystan M Mendenhall, Rachel R Randolph, Shaelei R Renegar 

Myrtle: Heather M Fabrizio, Haylie M Heathington 

New Bloomfield: Elanor R Favuzza 

Nixa: Lauren A Weber 

Norwood: RaeLyn P Mayfield 

Pomona: Garrett W Jackson, Samantha A Osborn, Jacqueline N Welch 

Pottersville: Sadie R Hutchinson 

Raymondville: Victoria L Christopher, Robert E Peterman-Faupel 

Richland: Nicole A Pershing 

Saint James: Mackenzie A Rodgers 

Saint Peters: Madison N Kaufman 

Salem: Zachariah B Notter 

Sedgewickville: Gabriella R Parkhill 

Solo: Jimmy J Contizano 

Summersville: Emmalee A Denton 

Tecumseh: Taylor M Morgan 

Thayer: Taylar L Bowers, Hannah I Carr 

Theodosia: Sandy B Dean 

West Plains: Leah S Armstrong, Remington B Artz, Cynthia J Barton, Diana M Brazeal, Velda G Brazeal, Ethan T Bunch, Dora O Cardoza, Cheyenne E Cavitt, Taylor M Cecil, Dagen N Coursey, Aubrey F Craig, Culley J Crone, Jabez J Daniel, Richard A Girdley, Kendra L Harralston, Ethan C Hatley, Abbigail M Horstman, David M Howell, Hailey A Jones, Ryder K Kincheloe, Payton W LaFevers, Haley L Mayfield, Courtney E Melvin, Caleb R Morrison, Savannah N Peterson, Jonathon K Petroski, Kylie Pingleton, Gregory D Romans, Haley N Satterfield, Alyssa D Sims, Justice N Stanley, Evan T Stewart, Amelia L Towell, Taylor B Vonallmen, Brandon J Wadlow, Tessa L Wilson, Chris H Woods, Kasandra J Woods 

Willow Springs: Morgan R Blanck, Elisabeth L Colbert, Lorretta J Collins, Matthew A Combs, Tatyana G Dashkevich, Tessa B Duddridge, Sabrina L Furry, Joseph D Grant, Alexandra K Hood, Maksim P Kharitonov, Zoe P Kimbrough, Kaitlin E Lee, Zachory J Means, Shauni A Olmsted, Devin R Osborn, Emily D Scarbrough 

Winona: Katrina B Fears, Greta E Needels, Gretta D Phillips, Erica L Vermillion 

TEXAS 

Houston: Angelina R Hardison 

Wylie: Macey R Griffin 

CHANCELLOR’S LIST

ARGENTINA 

Bahia Blanca Buenos Aires: Julieta Campana 

ARKANSAS 

Camp: Cody B Clark 

Greenbrier: Elissa S Tate 

Hardy: Jesse J Ray 

Mammoth Spring: Kobe G Meyer 

Pocahontas: Stephanie R Bias 

COLORADO 

Elbert: Courtney A Messenger 

MISSOURI 

Alton: Ambrosia D Palmer, Lacy J Richardson, Kayla J Yonkman 

Arnold: Karen S Tidwell 

Ava: Lorna R Felker, Claire E Fossett 

Bakersfield: Tristan E Morris, Andrea G Yount 

Birch Tree: Heather S Day 

Cabool: Lyndsey J Carr, Joshua A Gregory, Jason A Stuart, Patti J Thompson 

Caulfield: Patricia Y Bowers, Raven R Puckett 

Couch: Gracie A Janes 

Dora: Linda M Fox 

Ellsinore: Ezekiel D Webb 

Eminence: Anna R Cox 

Gainesville: Sarah J Hogan 

Hartville: Jonathan D Branstetter 

Houston: Jaydin P Ramsey 

Koshkonong: Mary K Lenker 

Licking: Curtis L Amburn, Chase A Farris, Kevin M Kaufman 

Mtn. Grove: Aleah R Clark, Joseph J Collins, Adiline M Hicks, Sarah D Kumpula, Samuel A MacPherson, Katelyn K Ogletree, Brandon W Rhodes, Erica R Rogers 

Mtn. View: Sydney E Austin, Trenton T Bush, Madison L Porter, Isabelle K Smith 

Norwood: Payton D Drake 

Pomona: Wilhelm V Christopher, Breana M Collins, Tiffany D Jens 

Pottersville: Megan S Donahue, Mikayla F Pyatt, Ace R Summers 

Raymondville: Ashley A Creek, Alicia N Wilson 

Salem: Brooke E Adams: Reese J Dodson: Carissa M Harmon 

Sparta: Melissa A Crocker 

Steelville: Conner V England 

Summersville: MaKaylia E Terrill 

Thayer: La Crysta J Adams, Julie L Stone 

Waverly: Cara J Hinz 

West Plains: Micah M Amos, Vanessa A Ball, Joey A Barbrow, Melissa E Burnes, Mason L Cochran, Raven L Collins, Farrand V Crawford, Audrey C Eldringhoff, John D Fleming, Rebecca I Ford, Caitlyn M French, Sara A Gross, Kaycee N Hatley, Mary E Ikonomou, Charlotte D Kimball, Amelia E Kraemer, Braydon J Lackey, Abigayle V Lawson, Alissa A Maloy, Trisha L Marshall, Michaela H McGee, Kaley J Patillo, Makayla M Ray, Wyatt R Reid, Anna A Riley, Nicholas V Rowland, Grace A Shockley, Merritt J Silva, Jacob D Skiles, Morgan E Spoor, Grace E Sydow, Andrew C Theobald, Abigail R Thompson, Lacey Uphaus, Emmy F Wall, Faith E Watson, Sydney I Watson, Keegan J Williams, Jason L Wright 

Willard: Ashton S Wildermuth 

Willow Springs: Anastasia G Dashkevich, Tiarra D Davis, Jenni L Hilton, Jackie L Kimbrough, Erica D Miller 

Winona: Abigail L Miley

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.