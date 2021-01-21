Officials at Missouri State University-West Plains have announced their dean’s list honorees for the 2020 fall semester.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must have earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for 12 or more credit hours taken during the semester. Students who maintain a 4.0 grade point average for 12 or more hours are recognized in the chancellor’s list.
Missouri State University-West Plains aims to empower students to achieve personal success and to enrich their local and global communities by providing accessible, affordable and quality educational opportunities.
MSU-WP offers associate degrees and credit and non-credit courses and serves as a delivery site for bachelor’s and master’s degrees offered by Missouri State University in Springfield.
Editor’s note: Students are listed below and arranged alphabetically by country, state then hometown.
DEAN’S LIST
BRAZIL
Curitiba: Maria J Vedovatto Loureiro
ARKANSAS
Salem: Ryhlea N Castaneda
ARIZONA
Chandler: Sterling I Wilson
CALIFORNIA
Tollhouse: Keilani D Mendenhall
MISSOURI
Alton: Taylor C Barton, Misty L Hitch
Bakersfield: Shelby J Summers
Barnhart: Abigail J Bailey
Birch Tree: Hannah C Johnson, Ashley D Jotz, Emmalee J Layman
Bridgeton: Molly K Hanford
Bucyrus: Dawson B Koch
Buffalo: Annie R Bishop
Cabool: Maddison C Black, Madison M Fonseca, Makayla E Green, Matthew L Luerssen, Dawnya G Wilson
Caulfield: Hunter W Bentley, Kaiyla M Holt, Kayla L Way
Dora: Batya M Emunah, Bailey J Frazier
Eminence: Shelby R Searles
Gainesville: Brexton L Miller
Hayti: Jashauntii I Downey
Houston: Breanna J Brown, Kennedy R Campbell, Janae C Huff, Kaylee A Little, Taylor A Medlock, Jaekan A Moss
Lebanon: Taylor E Bowling
Lenox: Shawna L Harris
Licking: Kalee A Brazier, Camryn M Clayton, Elaina K Hadix, Connor D Medlock, Kassidie M Werkmeister
Mtn. Grove: Shi M Hensley, Dawson D Hiler, Cheyenne F Parsons, Brockton M Penner, Shannon M Watters
Mtn. View: Jared C Bailey, Trystan M Mendenhall, Rachel R Randolph, Shaelei R Renegar
Myrtle: Heather M Fabrizio, Haylie M Heathington
New Bloomfield: Elanor R Favuzza
Nixa: Lauren A Weber
Norwood: RaeLyn P Mayfield
Pomona: Garrett W Jackson, Samantha A Osborn, Jacqueline N Welch
Pottersville: Sadie R Hutchinson
Raymondville: Victoria L Christopher, Robert E Peterman-Faupel
Richland: Nicole A Pershing
Saint James: Mackenzie A Rodgers
Saint Peters: Madison N Kaufman
Salem: Zachariah B Notter
Sedgewickville: Gabriella R Parkhill
Solo: Jimmy J Contizano
Summersville: Emmalee A Denton
Tecumseh: Taylor M Morgan
Thayer: Taylar L Bowers, Hannah I Carr
Theodosia: Sandy B Dean
West Plains: Leah S Armstrong, Remington B Artz, Cynthia J Barton, Diana M Brazeal, Velda G Brazeal, Ethan T Bunch, Dora O Cardoza, Cheyenne E Cavitt, Taylor M Cecil, Dagen N Coursey, Aubrey F Craig, Culley J Crone, Jabez J Daniel, Richard A Girdley, Kendra L Harralston, Ethan C Hatley, Abbigail M Horstman, David M Howell, Hailey A Jones, Ryder K Kincheloe, Payton W LaFevers, Haley L Mayfield, Courtney E Melvin, Caleb R Morrison, Savannah N Peterson, Jonathon K Petroski, Kylie Pingleton, Gregory D Romans, Haley N Satterfield, Alyssa D Sims, Justice N Stanley, Evan T Stewart, Amelia L Towell, Taylor B Vonallmen, Brandon J Wadlow, Tessa L Wilson, Chris H Woods, Kasandra J Woods
Willow Springs: Morgan R Blanck, Elisabeth L Colbert, Lorretta J Collins, Matthew A Combs, Tatyana G Dashkevich, Tessa B Duddridge, Sabrina L Furry, Joseph D Grant, Alexandra K Hood, Maksim P Kharitonov, Zoe P Kimbrough, Kaitlin E Lee, Zachory J Means, Shauni A Olmsted, Devin R Osborn, Emily D Scarbrough
Winona: Katrina B Fears, Greta E Needels, Gretta D Phillips, Erica L Vermillion
TEXAS
Houston: Angelina R Hardison
Wylie: Macey R Griffin
CHANCELLOR’S LIST
ARGENTINA
Bahia Blanca Buenos Aires: Julieta Campana
ARKANSAS
Camp: Cody B Clark
Greenbrier: Elissa S Tate
Hardy: Jesse J Ray
Mammoth Spring: Kobe G Meyer
Pocahontas: Stephanie R Bias
COLORADO
Elbert: Courtney A Messenger
MISSOURI
Alton: Ambrosia D Palmer, Lacy J Richardson, Kayla J Yonkman
Arnold: Karen S Tidwell
Ava: Lorna R Felker, Claire E Fossett
Bakersfield: Tristan E Morris, Andrea G Yount
Birch Tree: Heather S Day
Cabool: Lyndsey J Carr, Joshua A Gregory, Jason A Stuart, Patti J Thompson
Caulfield: Patricia Y Bowers, Raven R Puckett
Couch: Gracie A Janes
Dora: Linda M Fox
Ellsinore: Ezekiel D Webb
Eminence: Anna R Cox
Gainesville: Sarah J Hogan
Hartville: Jonathan D Branstetter
Houston: Jaydin P Ramsey
Koshkonong: Mary K Lenker
Licking: Curtis L Amburn, Chase A Farris, Kevin M Kaufman
Mtn. Grove: Aleah R Clark, Joseph J Collins, Adiline M Hicks, Sarah D Kumpula, Samuel A MacPherson, Katelyn K Ogletree, Brandon W Rhodes, Erica R Rogers
Mtn. View: Sydney E Austin, Trenton T Bush, Madison L Porter, Isabelle K Smith
Norwood: Payton D Drake
Pomona: Wilhelm V Christopher, Breana M Collins, Tiffany D Jens
Pottersville: Megan S Donahue, Mikayla F Pyatt, Ace R Summers
Raymondville: Ashley A Creek, Alicia N Wilson
Salem: Brooke E Adams: Reese J Dodson: Carissa M Harmon
Sparta: Melissa A Crocker
Steelville: Conner V England
Summersville: MaKaylia E Terrill
Thayer: La Crysta J Adams, Julie L Stone
Waverly: Cara J Hinz
West Plains: Micah M Amos, Vanessa A Ball, Joey A Barbrow, Melissa E Burnes, Mason L Cochran, Raven L Collins, Farrand V Crawford, Audrey C Eldringhoff, John D Fleming, Rebecca I Ford, Caitlyn M French, Sara A Gross, Kaycee N Hatley, Mary E Ikonomou, Charlotte D Kimball, Amelia E Kraemer, Braydon J Lackey, Abigayle V Lawson, Alissa A Maloy, Trisha L Marshall, Michaela H McGee, Kaley J Patillo, Makayla M Ray, Wyatt R Reid, Anna A Riley, Nicholas V Rowland, Grace A Shockley, Merritt J Silva, Jacob D Skiles, Morgan E Spoor, Grace E Sydow, Andrew C Theobald, Abigail R Thompson, Lacey Uphaus, Emmy F Wall, Faith E Watson, Sydney I Watson, Keegan J Williams, Jason L Wright
Willard: Ashton S Wildermuth
Willow Springs: Anastasia G Dashkevich, Tiarra D Davis, Jenni L Hilton, Jackie L Kimbrough, Erica D Miller
Winona: Abigail L Miley
