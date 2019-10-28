The West Plains R-7 School District is performing at or above state averages, according to the latest Annual Performance Reports (APR) released by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
The district scored at the state average in science, English language arts (ELA), and mathematics (MA). District attendance and graduation rates exceed the state average, while advanced placement and postsecondary placement are on target.
Changes in response to Missouri statute pertaining to Title XI and the federal ESEA (Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965) waiver assisted in an increase in subgroup success with district special education achievement above the state average in both ELA and MA, said district officials.
“We are grateful for such great parental and community support. Outstanding staff give diligence to providing the highest quality education for our students,” said Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Julie Williams. “The new APR format reminds districts to focus on the growth of each child. We wish to take each student from where he or she is and to offer opportunities for individual progress at maximum levels.”
No state scores will be reported for the non-operational government test from spring 2019.
Previously, the APR measured student performance by a points system to distinguish Missouri school buildings and school systems and to determine district accreditation. Schools no longer compete for percentage points but are now encouraged to look within for processes which impact student growth.
For the 2019, APR data will continue to be published to address Missouri School Improvement Program performance standards; targets and expectations will also remain the same. However, there will be no points assigned.0
The APR Supporting Data report shows more in-depth information on map data, graduation rates and college and career readiness. Multi-year data are represented statistically and visually, allowing schools to focus on student and school growth data rather than points. An APR Summary Report features colored bar charts that show if the district is at floor, approaching target, on track, or on target.
See district reports online at apps.dese.mo.gov/MCDS/home.aspx.
